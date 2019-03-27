BASEBALL: Tigers fall to Lakeview, George Walton

Region play began for the Commerce Tiger baseball team last week, but it didn’t go as planned in the end.
The Tigers dropped their opening two region games last week. The Tigers held a 4-3 lead against Lakeview but was outscored 5-0 over the last four innings to drop the first region game of the season 8-4. Against George Walton on Thursday, George Walton jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and the Tigers couldn’t catch up. The Tigers lost the game 7-3.
Commerce head coach Steve Cotrell said the biggest takeaway from the two losses is that his group has to show up “everyday ready to work/play.”
“We just didn’t feel like that we had the intensity and focus that we needed to be ready to compete with teams in our region,” Cotrell said. “You are not going to play your best everyday with this sport and there will be days where you can do nothing right, but focus and energy can be controlled.”
•George Walton 7, Commerce 3 (THURSDAY): The Tigers had eight hits, which surpassed George Walton but committed four errors in the field. Colby Rogers and Matt Martin recorded two hits apiece for the Tigers. Rogers also had one RBI as did Kody Mintz.
After two innings, George Walton was ahead 5-0. The Tigers got on the board with one run in the third inning. The Tigers were then able to cut the deficit to 5-3 with two runs in the top of the fifth, but added one run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth to put the game away.
•Lakeview 8, Commerce 4 (LAST TUESDAY): After trailing 3-0 after the top of the first, the Tigers rallied with one run in the bottom of the first, one in the second and two in the third to take the lead. But Lakeview responded with the game-tying run in the fifth and go-ahead run in the sixth. Lakeview added three more in the seventh to get a three-run lead.
Nate Ray pitched five innings and recorded four strikeouts. Mintz led the way at the plate with two hits. Evan Davis had two RBIs.
