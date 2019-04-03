Commerce parking ordinance gets objections, debate

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, April 3. 2019
Comments (0)
Parking in downtown Commerce is volatile. That was established when city manager James Wascher proposed a revised ordinance that would limit parking along Elm Street in front of businesses and along State Street.
The revised ordinance would limit parking in those areas to two hours.
Part of the change would “deputize” Natalie Thomas, the city’s downtown development director, to help mark vehicles that violate the regulations.
Council member Johnny Eubanks said some parking violators would be “irate” and the situation could get “intense.”
See the full story in the April 3 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.