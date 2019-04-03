Tolbert: Commerce schools lose money because of abatements to SK

Commerce school superintendent Joy Tolbert introduced the first negative comments about tax abatements provided to SK Battery America for its plant.
Tolbert said Saturday the city schools will “lose” money on its funding from fiscal years 2026 to 2031 because of SK Battery’s plant being on the city tax digest at its full value.
Tolbert spoke late Saturday afternoon to the Commerce City Council and Commerce Planning Commission.
See the full story in the April 3 issue of The Jackson Herald.
