BOYS' GOLF: County title belongs to Tigers

Commerce golf coach Matthew Lund and his team met recently and hammered out their goals for the remainder of the season. They can now cross one of those goals off the list.
The Tigers claimed their first county golf title under Lund, edging rival Jefferson by two strokes Thursday in the four-team event held at Traditions of Braselton Golf Club.
“This feels great,” Lund said. “This is the first one that I’ve won. I’ve been the coach for six years now, and as far as I can remember back since they’ve been doing this, I don’t think Commerce has won a boys’ county championship … I’m just proud of these kids.”
Commerce shot a team score of 180 in the championship effort, which included a round of 41 from Henry Sharpton. The freshman finished in a three-way tie for county low medalist honors with Douglas Holloway (Jefferson) and Sam Holley (Jackson County).
“I started off really bad — the first hole started off bad — and then I just pulled through, and kept my head up and ended up alright,” Sharpton said.
Sharpton credited his short game in helping him keep pace with Holloway and Holley.
“Really, just my chipping,” he said. “You can’t really putt on these greens because they’re punched … I Ianded several pretty close and was able to get up and down for par.”
Jeremy Davis added a score of 43, followed by Cade Tootle (45) and Landon Worley (51) to help deliver the win over Jefferson.
“These kids have been through ups and downs already this year, but I love the dynamics of this group,” Lund said. “We’ve got seniors and freshmen, and they get along like they’ve been playing together for 10 years.
Jackson County finished three strokes back of Commerce with a score of 183. East Jackson shot over 200 and finished fourth.
Commerce hadn’t had much success against either Jefferson or Jackson County during head-to-head play this year, though the Tigers did tie the Dragons earlier this month. But all that changed Thursday. Lund said he felt positive about his team’s chances after its recent meeting.
“We met the other day and set some goals for the rest of the year,” Lund said. “We looked at everything where we were as far as our low scorers and high scorers, what we were doing wrong and what we were doing right, and we worked together on some logistics on everything and figured out that this really could happen.”
Lund praised the efforts of his lineup in emerging with the close win, which came over three Class AAA schools. Commerce is a Class A program.
“It’s always been competitive with those two teams, but we’re such a small school, and we don’t have the pool to pull from, but these kids practice and they practice and they do it the right way, and we figured out that we could do this, and it just took them believing it,” Lund said.
Winning a team county title as a senior was particularly meaningful for Davis, who finished just two strokes off the lead. He said team chemistry had a lot to do with the win.
“Like our coach said, we’re seniors and freshmen,” he said. “That’s it. We’re all like brothers. It’s great to have this dynamic, and coming into this, I’ve always wanted to win this. I want to win every tournament we’ve played. But this one is just something special to go out and beat the rivals.”
Davis praised the play of his teammates.
“We all had just really good rounds,” he said. “We didn’t play our best, but we did what we needed to do.”
Now, with a county title in hand, the team is focused on a bigger title. Commerce will host the area championships April 29 at Double Oaks Golf Club.
“We all had areas that we kind of messed up on, all of our scores could have been lower, so we’ve just got to go out and hit the practice hard and we want to go win area,” Davis said. “We’ve got it at our course, and we own that course.”
OTHER SCORES
Led by Holloway’s round of 41, Jefferson took team runner-up honors, shooting a 182. By tying for region low-medalist honors, Holloway repeated as individual county golf champion.
Blake Thompson shot a 43, followed by Jameson Wall (47) and Grayson Sorrels (51) to round out Jefferson’s top four.
As for Jackson County, Holley’s 41, followed by Jake Holley’s 43 and Aidan Pitt’s 46 put the Panthers in contention for the county title. Gabe Hanes and Ryan Hill both shot rounds of 53 to round out the scoring as the team finished with a team score of 183.
Bolton Sims led fourth-place East Jackson with a round of 49.
BOYS' GOLF: County title belongs to Tigers
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry