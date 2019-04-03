SOCCER: Tigers clinch playoff spot in inaugural season

After losing 3-0 last Tuesday to county foe East Jackson, the Commerce boys' soccer team needed to regroup quick as a spot in the state playoffs in the inaugural season was on the line Thursday against Washington-Wilkes.
Regroup is exactly what the team did. The Tigers (5-7, 4-2 Area 1A-8) trounced Washington-Wilkes 6-0 to clinch a spot in the Class A public state tournament.
"Pretty proud of our team against Washington-Wilkes," head coach Robert Knox said. "The locker room had a better vibe than before East Jackson.
"The players understood the importance of this game and were more focused. I reminded them of our identity of chipping and passing and that we needed to get back to doing what we are good at."
The Tigers scored four goals in the first half and two in the second on senior night. In the goal, Tucker Bennett had his first "clean sheet," according to Knox. He added Bennett was yelling at players in communication, which is what Knox wants to see.
"Communication on the pitch has been one of our greatest challenges this season," Knox said. "The kids love the game and love to compete.
"I tell them if they pass, chip and communicate as I know they can, they are a state contender. Making the playoffs was one of our team goals, so was winning a playoff game, we will see how the rest of the season plays out. Developing a winning mindset takes many things, learning how to win, how to lose, how to prepare and how to hold each other accountable are just a few. I believe our players are on their way by their words and actions on Thursday night."
The Tigers return to the pitch next Tuesday when they host Greene County. The Tigers have three regular-season matches remaining.
Lady Tigers
The Commerce High School girls' soccer team bounced back from a 7-0 loss at the hands of East Jackson and defeated Washington-Wilkes 8-0 last Thursday.
Maggie Mullis led the way with three goals and three assists. Anastasia Sheffield scored two goals and had three assists. Maggie Blackmon, Sharon Merlos and Olivia Mitchell had one goal apiece.
"To be sure, WW is not a strong opponent, but this was another demonstration that the lessons are being learned and that we can bounce back from being physically overwhelmed and tactically dominated to be that better team that takes over a game when we're able," head coach Rich Friedman said. "An excellent effort just before our spring break."
The Lady Tigers sit 2-8-1 on the season as the team is on spring break. The team has three games remaining on the season.
