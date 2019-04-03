BASEBALL: Tigers score 26 runs to go with three wins

What started with a region loss to Athens Academy turned out to be a good week for the Commerce High School baseball team.
The Tigers, behind 26 runs, scored three wins week, including a region win over Tallulah Falls. The Tigers play Claxton, Athens Christian, Athens Academy and Towns County over the next week.
"Last week was survival, along with trying to find some confidence," head coach Steve Cotrell said. "We had lost some tough games and being right in the middle of the grind can take the air right out of you."
The Tigers defeated Elbert county 5-3 Monday night, which put the Tigers on a three-game winning streak. The Tigers defeated Tallulah Falls 10-6 last Friday and Towns County 11-1 last Wednesday.
"I thought we answered (Monday) night with some energy and especially being our spring break," Cotrell said. "We have three more games this week.
"It will be very challenging for our guys, but our seniors have been through the gauntlet before and have matured over the last couple years. We have a chance to finish strong and we just have to take it one day at a time."
•Commerce 5, Elbert County 3: After a scoreless first inning, the Tigers scored three runs in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. They backed it up in the fourth with another run and the final run in the fifth.
Nate Ray went 5 1/3 innings on the hill. He recorded two strikeouts. Hayden Hutto accounted for three hits and two RBIs at the plate. Colby Rogers had two hits. The Tigers had 10 total hits.
•Commerce 10, Tallulah Falls 6: The Tigers scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 6-6 tie and win the game. The Tigers scored eight runs in the final three innings to catch and pass Tallulah Falls.
The Tigers totaled 12 hits to counter two errors on defense. Rogers accounted for two hits and four RBIs. Chandler Martin and Chase Bridges had two hits apiece. Martin had two RBIs, as did Gray Holbrook and Matt Martin.
Landon Davis and Hutto combined to throw seven innings and record seven strikeouts. Trailing 6-2 after four innings, the Tigers scored one run in the fifth, three in the sixth and four in the seventh.
•Commerce 11, Towns County 1: The Tigers run-ruled Towns County in five innings. Chandler Martin recorded two hits. Rogers and Kody Mintz recorded two RBIs apiece.
Tucker Maloch recorded 4 2/3 innings and five strikeouts to lead the Tigers. The team totaled eight hits. Towns County recorded seven errors.
•Athens Academy 4, Commerce 2: The Tigers led 2-1 after three innings but gave up two runs in the top of the fourth and one in the sixth to take control of the game.
The Tigers recorded only four hits. Rogers recorded two of the team's four hits. Ray pitched seven innings and recorded five innings.
