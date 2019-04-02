SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Tennis

COMMERCE
TENNIS
March 27
•COMMERCE (BOYS) 4, EAST JACKSON 1: Radim Horak swept Ashton Sosebee 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Garrett Robertson lost one game to Travis Hawkins in a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles. Moses Mullis defeated Ben Broils 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. The Tigers’ duo of Jake Frates and Tyelon Brock needed three sets, plus a tiebreaker, to down Garrett Lounder and Reed Fulcher at No. 1 doubles 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10-6). The Eagles’ lone win came at No. 2 doubles as Kendall Sosebee and Evan Gates defeated Levi Pate and Jered Geyer 6-3, 6-4.
•COMMERCE (GIRLS) 4, EAST JACKSON 1: Bethany Arnold didn’t drop a game en route to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles for the Lady Tigers. Samantha Davidson defeated Trista Smith 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. Maggie Hill and Jeanece Smith needed three sets and two tiebreakers after the second and third sets to defeat Madison Bruce and Isabel Harrison at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-7 (7-2), 7-6 (10-8). Conner Nash and Bree Ligon won at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-1. The Lady Eagles’ lone win came at No. 1 singles as Rylee Sosebee defeated Sarah Amaya in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.
March 28
•COMMERCE (BOYS) 5, WASHINGTON-WILKES 0: The Tigers swept all lines to complete a two-match sweep during the week.
•COMMERCE (GIRLS) 5, WASHINGTON-WILKES 0: The Lady Tigers swept all lines to complete a two-match sweep during the week.
