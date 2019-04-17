Commerce agrees to spend money on civic center, wastewater

The Commerce City Council agreed April 15 to spend money on the heating and air conditioning at the civic center and to buy a new piece of equipment for the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The council approved spending $54,500 on heat pumps for the civic center. The price includes three heat pump systems and associated parts. It covers all the heating and air units for Harmony Grove hall, the upstairs banquet room at the center, James Wascher, city manager, said.
The contract will go to J.G. Simmons Heating and Air, a local company that has done repair work on the system.
The city also is gathering information on sealing, patching and repairing brick work and the outside of the center and putting in a new elevator.
The wastewater treatment plant will get a new belt press for $279,000. Charter Machine Company from New Jersey will get the contract.
