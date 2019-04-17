Lindsey to head two Commerce schools

Posted by
Mike Buffington
in Top Stories
Wednesday, April 17. 2019
Comments (0)
Commerce Primary School will have a new principal in the summer, but she won’t have far to go. Cara Lindsey, principal at Commerce Elementary School for three years, will be the principal at both schools – the elementary and primary school – after Susan Tolbert, CPS principal, resigned.

Lindsey came to the Commerce City Schools in the 2016-17 year. She has been principal for three years.

Lindsey will have two assistant principals. Mandy Lund has been in the same position at the primary school and Dawn Gary has been in the same job at the elementary school.

For the full story, see the April 17 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.