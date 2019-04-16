If East Jackson does earn its first-ever state tournament berth, this might be one of the victories the team points to.
Eagle pitcher Halton Hardy worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the seventh inning, and Jake Varner scored the winning run in the bottom half of the inning, advancing home on a throwing error, as East Jackson (11-13, 6-10) earned a 5-4 walk-off win over Monroe Area Tuesday.
“That’s the most fight I’ve seen in this program since I’ve been here, all the way around,” East Jackson coach Tedd Sims said. “Halton pitched his tail off. We had some huge, timely hits late in the game, got some bunts down, and put the ball into play and made them have to make plays and just played 21 outs.”
The Eagles will face Monroe Area Thursday on the road for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. as they remain in control of their own destiny to earn a state-tournament spot. Two more wins from the Eagles in the series would secure a playoff berth, though a loss from Franklin County Tuesday night against Hart County (results weren't immediately known), would reduce that number to one.
East Jackson trailed 4-3 in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game, but tied the game when pinch runner Gavin Beck went from first base to third base on a throwing error and scored on a sacrifice fly from Josh Compton.
“I was so proud of him hustling and he made a great turn at second base, and did a great job of tagging up,” Sims said of Beck. “It was just an all-round effort tonight. Just a team effort.”
Monroe Area appeared primed to re-take the lead in the top of the seventh when it loaded the bases with one out. But Hardy forced a pop-up and a strikeout to maintain the 4-4 tie. The junior reached his pitch limit with his final pitch of the inning which resulted in a swinging third strike to Garret Dove.
“You just got to tip your hat to Halton on that,” Sims said. “And, literally, his last pitch was (pitch number) 110. He was coming out. He had to come out based off the pitch count rule.”
Hardy threw seven innings, allowing seven hits and four runs — none were earned — with 12 strikeouts.
East Jackson ended the game quickly in the bottom of the seventh. Varner doubled to left field, and Cole Sealey executed a perfectly-placed bunt, followed by a throwing error, which allowed Varner to score.
The Eagles finished with seven hits in winning the series opener. Varner went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, while Sealey was 2-for-3 and Jarrett Pursley was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Compton also went 1-for-3.
With one victory in the series now in the books, the team hopes to make history by clinching a state tournament spot during Thursday’s doubleheader. Sims said his team is not looking at anything past Game 1 of that twin bill.
“That’s what we’re focused on right is Thursday at 5 p.m. versus Monroe Area and trying to get a ‘W’ in that game,” Sims said.
Updated: BASEBALL: Eagles remain in control of playoff destiny with walk-off win over Monroe Area
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry