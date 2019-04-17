BOYS' SOCCER: Tigers lacking depth as playoffs approach

Last week, the Commerce Tigers fell to cross-county foe Jackson County 3-0.
The Panthers scored two goals in the first half and one in the second to put the Tigers away. It wasn't the loss that was the concern but having only one substitute player.
"At this point we have only one substitute player heading into the playoffs against Trion," head coach Robert Knox said. "Not having additional players on the roster is a cause for concern. Meaning if injuries were to happen, we might need to play a man down during a match.
"This is reality we are facing at this point in the season."
The Tigers played at Madison County on Tuesday and will play at Clarke Central on Thursday to close out the regular season. The date for the playoff matchup at Trion is still to be determined.
"During the Jackson County game, our team did not play our best brand of soccer," Knox said. "When we play to our abilities, we are a state contender. We got away from our identity of passing and chipping over the top.
"Losing Joshua Zelaya to an ATV injury has restricted us on offense. I hope the boys return to form before Trion, because it is a long trip back if things don't go our way."
The key to adjusting to only one substitute player, according to Knox, happens by the players taking care of themselves by doing the little things.
"Getting proper rest, diet and stretch to avoid injury," he said. "If another player goes down, so does our chances of advancing in the GHSA playoffs."
Lady Tigers
The Commerce girls' soccer team didn't compete last week. The team's lone match vs. Greene County was cancelled due to "extremely wet field conditions," head coach Rich Friedman said.
He added this week's matchups will be "difficult challenges" for the team. The Lady Tigers didn't make the Class A Public state playoffs. Thursday's match at Clarke Central will be the season finale.
