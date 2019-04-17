SOCCER: Eagles top White Co., set to play East Hall as playoffs draw near

With the regular season nearly complete, the East Jackson Eagle soccer team eyes the regular-season finale Thursday at East Hall to get ready for the Class AAA state playoffs.
The state playoffs begin April 24 for the Eagles. There are a few things that head coach Derek Davis wants to see from the team beforehand, and he believes East Hall will get his squad "ready" for what the first round of the playoffs will bring.
"We feel like East Hall will be a good game to prepare for state in that they are very strong and we will have to play with a lot of effort and discipline," Davis said. "I hope that playing a strong team like East Hall will get us ready and in the right mindset for whoever we will face in the state tournament."
Last week, the Eagles got a 2-0 road win at White County. Owen Gates and Brice Vandiver were the goal scorers for the Eagles.
Lady Eagles
The East Jackson girls' soccer team is the No. 4 seed out of 8-AAA and will face the 5-AAA No. 1 seed next Tuesday on the road. Last week, the Lady Eagles fell to White County 5-0.
"The White County game went better than I expected, considering that White County had beaten Apalachee, which we played the first game of the season and were goal-ruled by them," coach Kirk Childress said.
Down 3-0, White County found the net on a own goal by the Lady Eagles and a penalty kick with under two minutes left in the game. The Lady Eagles take on East Hall Thursday.
"So, essentially, we held White Co. to 3-0 and they are known to be a very good team," Childress said. "This may not be their best team, but certainly not to be taken lightly.
"I loved the effort that we were getting out of our girls during the entire game. It was asking a lot of them coming off a week's break and returning to 80-degree weather. I know I say it over and over again but we continue to miss some of our experienced players due to injuries, so playing with a shortened depth on the bench and less experienced players, I was happy to see our level of play. We are again excited to have the opportunity to have another non-region game to help us better prepare for the first round of playoffs. We will look to preserve our players all while trying to get the win and not have anymore injuries. I hope that we can build and become better together everyday at practice and during the game to hopefully prepare for a good game the following week."
