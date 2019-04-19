History makers: East Jackson locks up first-ever state-tournament berth

East Jackson baseball coach Tedd Sims received some much-anticipated news during the sixth inning of the first game of the Eagles' Thursday doubleheader with Monroe Area.
Hart County had beaten Franklin County and a trip to the state playoffs was in his team’s fingertips. The Eagles just needed to reach the finish line in the game in which they were playing to make history — which they did.
East Jackson (12-14, 7-11 Region 8-AAA) defeated Monroe Area 9-4 in the first game. That, coupled with Franklin County’s loss, clinched the first-ever state tournament-berth for the program.
Sims informed his squad that it was a state-playoff team during the break between games.
“It was definitely a moment of excitement,” said Sims, whose team took two of three games in the series. “I know it was extremely exciting for me, just from a standpoint of from what we’ve done since three years ago and where we’ve come and how far we’ve come.”
The fourth-seeded Eagles will face Region 5-AAA top-seed Pace Academy Wednesday on the road for a doubleheader. A third game will be played Thursday if needed (times have not yet been announced).
East Jackson’s offense made sure there would be plenty of breathing room Thursday in clinching the playoff berth. The Eagles finished with 16 hits in the first game, which included a 3-for-5, 3-RBI effort from Caleb Adair and a 3-for-3 performance from Luke Lindsey. Halton Hardy homered in the win, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Six players enjoyed multi-hit games.
East Jackson rallied from a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the third inning, but the big inning came in the fifth. Leading 4-3, the Eagles put up four runs off the bats of Jarrett Pursley and Adair. Pursley delivered a two-run single and Adair added a two-out, two-run double to push the lead to 8-3.
“We answered back and were resilient, just like we were all year,” Sims said. “I was proud of the fight in the kids and the heart and determination.”
Josh Compton earned another big win from the mound, throwing 6 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits, four runs (three earned) with 11 strikeouts.
“Josh Compton, he pitched his tail off again,” Sims said. “I’m so proud of him because he had a little bit of adversity (Thursday) night being down a couple of times and just battling back and I’m just proud of him and his hard work (Thursday) night.”
Sims said Compton attacked the strike zone well in earning his fourth win of the season.
“We talked about it going into this week that the one thing he needed to improve upon was attacking the strike zone more and minimizing the walks, and he did that (Thursday) night,” Sims said.
Monroe Area avoided an 0-18 mark in region play with a 10-2 win in the nightcap. The Purple Hurricanes, who finished with 15 hits, broke open a 2-1 game with three runs in the third inning and three in the fourth.
Hardy went 2-for-2 and Adair went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead East Jackson offensively in the second game. Cole Sealey (1-for-3, RBI) hit a second-inning home run. Sims used 14 different players in the loss, several of which had seen limited playing time this season.
“When you’ve got a group of guys you’re trying to grow and instill and develop that have been just as important along the way as everybody else on this team, I just wanted to give people a shot in that second game last night,” Sims said.
Now, just two years removed from a 4-26 season in 2017, the team is headed to the state playoffs with a roster that has no seniors. Sims remembers the challenge he and assistant coach Caleb Hardy — who has coached alongside Sims since his first day at East Jackson — faced when they inherited the program.
“Just to know what we looked at that day to where we are now, is a great feeling,” Sims said.
Though the Eagles will face the third-ranked team in Class AAA in round one, East Jackson has seen its share of ranked competition this year. The Eagles played both No. 1 and No. 2-ranked Jefferson and Morgan County, and picked up a win against the top-ranked Dragons. The Eagles also played Class AAAAAAA’s No. 8-ranked team, Mountain View.
Against Pace Academy, East Jackson will face an opponent that went unbeaten in Region 5-AAA play. Sims said playing the Atlanta-area private school will require his team’s “A game.” But he has confidence his team can bring that effort to this first-round matchup.
“I believe our kids, and I believe in our program, and I believe we’ll go down there and fight and compete for 21 outs I can assure you,” Sims said.
