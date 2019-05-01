CROSS COUNTRY: Shelafoe stands out at region meet

Shane Shelafoe’s standout senior season carried over into the region meet last week as the East Jackson distance runner took double gold with wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
Shelafoe won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:27.35 and the 3,200 with a time of 9:44.0. He will run at the state sectionals Saturday hosted by East Jackson.
“I think he is where he needs to be right now before sectionals,” coach Tomy Sitton said. “He has a good chance to improve on his best times.”
Shelafoe accounted for 20 of East Jackson’s 29 team points at the region meet. Sobe Strong added a fourth-place finish in the 800 meters and will also advance to sectionals.
The Eagles finished seventh in the overall standings.
On the girls’ side, East Jackson also finished seventh in the team standings with 39 points. Abby Wilson (100-meter hurdles) and Hannah Poole (300-meter hurdles) both placed third to lead the team and qualify for the state sectionals.
BOYS’ SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS
FIRST PLACE
•Shane Shelafoe, 1,600 meters, 4:27.35; 3,200 meters, 9:44.0
FOURTH PLACE
•Sobe Strong, 800 meters, 2:04.37
GIRLS’ SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS
THIRD PLACE
•Abby Wilson, 100-meter hurdles, 17.53
•Hannah Poole, 300-meter hurdles, 51.09
FOURTH PLACE
•Abigail Howington, discus, 85-3
