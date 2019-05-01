The East Jackson boys’ golf team closed its season with a round of 385 at Monday’s area tournament at Highland Walk.
The Eagles tied for eighth out of 14 teams.
Chris Benton led East Jackson with a round of 89, followed by Bolton Sims (93), Lawton Dillow (96) and Seth Irwin (106).
East Jackson boys close season with eighth-place finish at area tournament
