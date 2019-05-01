Tigers take area track and field title with big performances

The Commerce boys’ track and field team made a statement during last Monday’s field events at the Area 4 Class A meet with Tucker Flint and Shannon Segars both setting school records.
Afterwards, head coach Chas Hardy hoped the team would continue the momentum during the running finals last Thursday. The team didn’t disappoint.
The Tigers claimed the area crown, scoring 142 total points. They bested second-place finisher Hancock Central by 22 points.
“We were very excited for the boys,” Hardy said. “They really came out and competed. The challenge to them was to rise up and compete against the best in Class A.
“Almost every competitor to a man put up personal-best times. That was a direct result of their commitment and preparation for the meet.”
The top-four finishers from each event advance to the Class A Public state meet, which takes place next week in Albany. The Tigers will be represented in 11 events in Albany: DaJuan Wood (400-meter dash), John Bradley (800-meter run), JJ Morris (1,600-meter run), Demarco Hernandez (1,600 and 3,200-meter run), Brandon Martin (3,200-meter run), Wood and Trey Garnto (300-meter hurdles), 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay, Wood (high jump), Segars (long jump), Flint and Lambdin Hardy (pole vault) and Trayvon Wiggins (shot put).
Area champions for the Tigers were Wood (400-meter dash) with a time of 50.96; Morris (1,600-meter run) with a time of 4:50.71; Martin (3,200-meter run) with a time of 10:45.81; Segars (long jump) with a jump of 23-1; and Flint (pole vault) at 14-0.
The girls’ team finished fifth out of eight teams, scoring 59 points. The girls’ team will be represented in four events at state: 4x400 relay, Skylar Arnston and Lauren Massey (pole vault), Simeyah Rakestraw (discus) and Rakestraw and Heaven Roebuck (shot put).
“We are also very proud of the girls’ 4x400 relay,” Hardy said. “They went out and dropped 15 seconds off their previous best time and put up the seventh best 4x400 time in Class A girls this year.”
Area champions for the girls were Arnston (pole vault) at 9-3 and Rakestraw (discus) with a toss of 89-3.5.
