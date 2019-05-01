Commerce’s Aguilar staying a Tiger, cheering at Clemson

When she was a kid, Sidnei Aguilar had dreams of cheering throughout high school and into college.
After a try-out at Clemson University, Aguilar’s dream is now a reality. Aguilar will stay a Tiger but will trade the black and gold for Clemon’s orange and purple.
“To know that I can finally get the chance to (cheer), it’s the most exciting thing I’ve ever experienced, I think,” Aguilar said.
Aguilar described Clemson as another place that has a “hometown feel” like Commerce. Plus, it has tradition, a lot like Commerce, too.
“It just feels (like) home when I’m there, so it was a good fit for me,” Aguilar said.
Aguilar’s Commerce coach, Beverly Sailers, said she couldn’t “be any more proud” of Aguilar’s accomplishment.
“I have had the privilege of coaching her since she was in the sixth grade,” Sailers said. “I have watched her grow so much as a cheerleader and a young woman.
She has worked so hard to meet her ultimate goal of becoming a Clemson cheerleader...I have coached many talented and hard working girls. Sidnei Aguilar is definitely at the top of that list. She is constantly pushing herself to get new skills and perfect the ones she already has. She was a great leader every year I have coached her. There are many younger girls that look up to her so much. She is setting a good example for our younger Commerce Cheer Tigers by achieving her goal.”
The try-out process lasted two days, Aguilar said. The first day, she said, went “fine” with a casual feel to it. She performed a couple of cheers with some tumbling. The second day featured an interview followed by the final round of performing in front of judges.
“There was absolute silence, and that was very nerve-racking, especially looking at the judges right there in your face” Aguilar said.
During her time at Commerce, Aguilar valued her relationship with Sailers, saying cheering under Sailers was the “best thing” that could have happened to her.
“We all love her,” Aguilar said. “She’s very protective over us. She’s very guiding, and her children are a big part of all our lives. We’ve been there through a lot, all of us and her.”
Aguilar also couldn’t forget the teammates that are some of her closest friends that she grew up with.
“They’ve all meant the world to me,” she explained. “Our youngest years, primary school, and we were just going to the high school cheer camp together. Now, we’re seniors about to graduate. We’ve been through everything together.
“Our sophomore year was a hard year to go through together, but we made it through. Our senior year, we had probably the best year we had to bond that we did during the cheer season. It was just a great time to grow up with these girls.”
