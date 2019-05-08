Shane Shelafoe qualified for state in both the boys’ 1,600 meters (third, 4:32.50) and 3,200 meters (fifth, 10:12.39) to lead East Jackson at the state sectional meet held Saturday and Monday at East Jackson.
He’ll be joined in Albany by Sobe Strong (sixth, boys’ 800 meters, 2:03.08) and Abby Wilson (eighth, girls’ 100-meter hurdles, 17.76).
“I am excited for Abby, Sobe and Shane,” East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton said. “Shane should be in the mix in the 3200 (meters) and hopefully get on the podium in both races.”
Three EJCHS athletes headed to state
