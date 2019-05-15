Tax office to be closed May 23-24

Due to the new statewide system upgrade, the Jackson County Tax Office will close at 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, and all day on Friday, May 24.

The office will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, May 28.

“If you have any tag or title work to be done or if your birthday is late May or June, please come in before May 22,” tax commissioner Candace Taylor Heaton states. “Online renewals will be available through Monday, May 20. Any tag mail not received in the office by May 22 will not get processed until we re-open on May 28. We ask that everyone be patient with us during this transition as it will cause longer wait times within our office for the first couple of months.”
