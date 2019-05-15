Commerce BOE hires coaches in short meeting

The Commerce Board of Education hired high school and middle school coaches Monday night as part of the personnel actions.

The BOE hired 33 coaches for 13 sports at Commerce High School. The board hired 13 coaches at the middle school for 13 sports.

Eleven other “supplemented” positions were filled at the high school. Those are for the band directors, head senior advisor and five senior advisors, band director literary coordinator, one-act play director, academic team advisor and yearbook advisor.

The board also hired five other people as teachers and paraprofessionals.

The board met in a work session Thursday and the regular meeting Monday. The two meetings together were less than 25 minutes.
