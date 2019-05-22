Commerce budget to drop, but general fund up by about $300,000

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, May 22. 2019
Comments (0)
The Commerce budget for the fiscal year 2020, which starts July 1, will be about $7 million less than in the current year. Most of that is because of the Diana Food wastewater pre-treatment project costs.

The Commerce City Council got a quick briefing on the proposed budget at its meeting Monday. A public hearing will be held before the June 3 work session and the council is expected to vote on the budget at its June 17 meeting.

The general fund is expected to be about $300,000 more for 2020 than the current budget, $7.1 million to $6.8 million.

City manager James Wascher told the council the budget is balanced, but he said it was not easy.

He said the city “has struggled for a number of years” with the costs of health insurance for employees. That item is projected to increase by 12 percent, Wascher said, but it won’t know exactly what the cost is until August.

See the full story in the May 22 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.