The City of Commerce trash and recycle pickup will be delayed until Tuesday because of the Memorial Day Holiday.
Trash and recycle bins should be at the curb by 6 a.m. Tuesday for pick up.
Any question about trash and recycling, call 706-336-3288 at Commerce City Hall.
The city hall will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Anyone with a utility emergency should call 706-335-3164 for the afterhours service. All other emergencies should go to 911.
Commerce trash, recycling pick-up is Tuesday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)