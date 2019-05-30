Lady Tigers take third at state tournament

For the last three seasons, a top-five finish at state has become a second home for the Commerce High School girls' golf team.
Last week, the team was able to spend a few days at the second getaway. For the fourth-straight season, the Lady Tigers notched a top-five finish at state, this time finishing third in the Class A Public state tournament.
The girls were led by Cameron Ford's third-place finish in the individual standings. Ford opened the tournament with an 8-over-par 80, but she backed it up in the final round with an even-par 72, which was the second-lowest round of the tournament.
Ford made three birdies in the opening round. In the final round, she made four bogeys but equaled the round out with four birdies. Both rounds, she shot 1-over-par on the back nine, but on the front nine she fired a 43 in the first round, but improved by eight shots on the final day, firing a 35.
Kristin Tash took second place for the Lady Tigers. Tash opened the tournament with an 85 and improved three shots to shoot 82 in the final round.
Tash made no birdies in round one, but found one on the Par-4 ninth in the final round. She fired a 42 on the front nine both rounds, but improved by three shots on the back nine from the first round to the final.
Ford and Tash combined to shoot 319 for the Lady Tigers.
"They are both very good players and work very hard during the summers and in tournaments to improve," head coach Warren Standridge said. "They both have a bright future ahead."
In her final event for Commerce, four-year player McKenzie McRee fired a 94 in the first round and improved by two shots in the final round with a 92. McRee made 10 pars over two days of play. McRee recently signed with Brenau University, which Standridge said was a "boost" for the program.
"She has led us for four years and now the leadership role falls to Abby (Fitzpatrick), Cameron, Kristin and Brynne (Culp)," Standridge said. "The excitement around the program is unreal. The three seniors this year McKenzie, Autumn (Mathis) and Katie (Rogers) have really made Commerce golf a force."
Autumn Mathis also played in the final round. She shot a 99, which included three pars.
Last week's state tournament also marked the final event for Standridge as a head coach as he is stepping away. He will still help with football, wrestling and golf.
"All the kids that I have coached were very important to me," Standridge said. "This group was special because they are the last. You always want to leave the program headed in a positive direction, and the program at Commerce is in good hands with Hanna (McRee). She will do a great job."
