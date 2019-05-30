McRee set to play golf at Brenau

McKenzie McRee has been a staple of the Commerce High School girls' golf team.
Whether it was helping the team win area, make it to state, or win the county championship, McRee played consistently. Her consistent play didn't go unnoticed as now she will take her talents to the next level.
McRee recently signed her letter of intent to play college golf at Brenau University.
"The signings are always fun but emotional," head coach Warren Standridge said. "I know how much time we have spent getting better and working for the same cause.
"McKenzie is like a daughter. We have been through a lot and I am so happy for her and her family. She and her swing coach have spent many weekends working on game improvements. She will do well at Brenau as a student-athlete."
During her time at Commerce, McRee helped spearhead a lot of success including four-straight top-five finishes at state, three-straight area crowns and back-to-back county titles. She has been named to the All-State team, shot a then-school record 75 last season and she was also a captain for three seasons.
