East Jackson girls cap breakout season with top-10 finish

The East Jackson girls’ golf team can add a top-10 finish in Class AAA to its list of accomplishments in a historic season.
Advancing to the state tournament for the first time in school history, the Eagles tied for 10th place with Dawson County last week, shooting a two-day team total of 654 at Arrowhead Pointe in Elbert County.
“To finish in the top 10 certainly exceeded expectations and it took a lot of hard-work and time in the off-season to get to that point,” East Jackson coach Jessie Wood said.
Senior Gracie Wilber led the team with a two-day score of 205. She was the top scorer in each round for the Eagles. Wilber shot 103 on Day 1 last Monday and followed with a 102 on Day 2 last Tuesday.
“Gracie Wilber stayed steady and true as she has all season and was our strong leader,” Wood said. “She has been such a strong part of this program for four years, we are going to miss her next year.”
Marlee Wilkes provided the Eagles’ No. 2 score for both rounds. She shot an opening-day 110 and closed with a 107, carding a combined 217 for the tournament.
“Marlee Wilkes came through as a freshman with a good performance,” Wood said. “She had a goal to break 50 on a nine-hole stretch and she did that on the last nine on Tuesday.”
Anna Beadles provided the Eagles’ No. 3 score on Day 1, shooting a 119. Bailey Wilber rounded out the top three on Day 2 with a round of 113.
East Jackson shot a team score of 332 on Day 1, but lowered its total by 10 strokes on Day 2.
“After day 1, we talked as a group that we would just like to score better on day 2,” Wood said. “They did that, and I was very proud of them. The jitters of the first day were gone and everyone seemed to relax and enjoy playing a beautiful course.”
Wood said the season was “a fun one” in addition to being the most successful in school history.
“These girls have played together and they are friends on and off the course,” she said. “I am looking forward to having the ones who are returning next season and hopefully continuing on our success.”
