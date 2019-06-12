The Commerce City School System "really needs to look at" its millage rate as it prepares its FY2020 budget, one school official said Monday night.
The proposed budget for the coming year is up $1.4 million over the current year and calls for using $381,000 from reserves.
“That’s a lot for us to go into the fund balance (reserves),” said Ann Stokey, retired financial director for the school system.
Local tax digest numbers haven't been finished yet, she said, due to the recent county computer attack. Once those numbers are completed, the system will be better able to tell how much funding the current millage rate will generate.
Read the full story in the June 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce BOE looks at budget
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)