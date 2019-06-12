Commerce schools look at tuition

Students who choose to attend Commerce schools and don’t live in the city limits starting a year from now – the 2021 school year – are likely to have to pay tuition.

The amount of that tuition remains to be set. The Commerce Board of Education heard a report from superintendent Joy Tolbert last week that the district is running out of room.

Tolbert suggested the BOE set a tuition level for K-8 for the 2020-21 year. That would provide a year’s notice to parents, she said.

The policy Tolbert proposed and was approved by the BOE Monday “grandfathers” out-of-district students now attending Commerce schools as long as their attendance is “continuous.”

Read the full story in the June 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
