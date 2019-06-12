BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagle players buying into new coach’s system

East Jackson basketball players haven’t spent long in new coach Jarvis Smith’s system but seem receptive to a new way of doing things.
The Eagles went through three days of practices prior to testing things out last week with four nights of scrimmages.
“The guys are buying into it, and they’re really working hard,” said Smith, who came to East Jackson from Macon-area private school Tattnall Square. “It’s totally different from what they’ve done in the past,” Smith said, “so it’s going to take a little time and (we need) to utilize the summer to give them a head start before basketball season starts.”
The buy-in includes running a more up-tempo offense and rotating between eight-to-10 players per game with hopes of creating more opportunities.
Defensively, the coach likes what he’s seeing on that end of the floor, though he notes the differences between scrimmage games and actual season.
“It’s good,” Smith said. “In the summer time, you can’t foul out, so we’ve got to clean up some little things.”
Smith pointed to the positives of playing a host of players within a system.
“When kids see that you’re playing eight to 10 guys, they kind of buy into it a little quicker because they want that opportunity to play,” he said. “So, it’s going well.”
Rising junior guard Makayl Rakestraw likes the team’s attitude on defense.
“I feel like we’re going to get after it on defense,” Rakestraw said. “I feel like we’re going to play harder.”
Smith, who has been commuting back-and-forth from the Macon area, is eager to see what his team will look like having everyone at his disposal. He hasn’t had an opportunity to see the entire group in a scrimmage, yet, due to some players having other summer obligations, like family trips.
“I’m anxious in the next week or two to get everybody in the gym, when everybody’s here, to see what we can do,” Smith said.
The players on hand seem to be embracing Smith, who took over for David Akin. Rakestraw said he believes Smith is building on the strides made by Akin, who spent three years at East Jackson.
“Coach (David) Akin, he already did stuff for the program, but I feel like he (Smith) is going to make us go farther,” Rakestraw said.
Fellow rising junior Jimmie Jackson praised the coaching acumen of Smith, who has a 185-89 record with two GISA state championships to his credit.
“He knows what he’s doing,” Jackson said. “It’s been good. We’ve made a lot of progress so far in a short amount of time.”
The transition process will continue as the team will host play dates next week that will serve more as joint practices with other programs. It will then gear up for a large, three-day GHSA camp June 21-23 with games played at McEachern, Wheeler and Marietta high schools.
Smith points to the value of this type of summertime competition.
“Just to see their peers play, and just to see what those top-notch programs look like and try to mirror yourself the best you can,” Smith said.
Rakestraw is excited for the opportunity.
“I feel like it will give us more exposure and see how we are as a team playing against better competition,” Rakestraw said.
Jackson had similar feelings about the tournament.
“I’m just looking forward to competing and seeing what we can do on a bigger stage other than what we’re doing right now — just getting our name out there,” he said.
