The Commerce City Council unanimously passed its fiscal year 2020 budget of $29.3 million Monday night.
If the city’s revenue estimates are correct it will have about $1 million left at the end of June 2020. The city’s budget shows $30.3 million in revenue.
Tax rates are not expected to increase for FY2020. The budget estimates the city will receive about $200,000 more in local taxes than was estimated for FY2019 – $6.039 million to $5.834 million.
See the full story in the June 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce sets $29.3 million 2020 budget
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)