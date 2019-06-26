New Eagle baseball coach wants to build program, community involvement

New East Jackson baseball coach Scott Myers wants to drive up the program’s numbers and the support system around it as he gets started with the Eagles.
Myers has been on the job since May 19 when he was promoted from assistant to head coach. He coached under former Eagle coach Tedd Sims for one season.
“We’re going to try to get more kids involved, to get more kids participating and have some fun with baseball,” said Myers, who previously served as a head coach at Flowery Branch.
He wants the East Jackson community to be part of the building process of the program, too.
“We’re just trying to mix it up with the community and get people involved and have them come support and have fun and be a part of something bigger than themselves,” Myers said.
Despite getting a summer schedule out a bit late due to his late-May hiring, 20 underclassmen are with the team this month for scrimmages.
“And I think that number will go up next year,” Myers said. “I really do. That’s my goal.”
That’s important because after East Jackson’s seven seniors graduate after next season, there aren’t as many players filling the junior, sophomore and freshmen classes as this senior class.
The summer is allowing Myers an opportunity to evaluate and develop the younger players on the roster. East Jackson didn’t field a junior varsity team last year, so the coach is getting a longer look at the underclassmen.
“It’s an opportunity for me to get to know the kids and especially some of the other ones and see them in action as well ... In the summer kids are getting opportunities and you put kids in different spots,” Myers said.
Myers, a Tennessee native who played college baseball at UT-Martin, brings plenty of head-coaching experience to his new position.
Myers, who moved to Georgia in 2005, served as Flowery Branch’s head coach from 2010-2016 (and five years as an assistant before that). He led the Falcons to six playoff berths and one appearance in the Sweet 16. Multiple players were taken in the Major League Draft during his time at Flowery Branch, including current Royals pitcher Brad Keller.
Now, he’ll try to build on the recent success of East Jackson’s program. Led by a strong group of juniors this past spring, the Eagles reached the state playoffs for the first-time in school history. Myers will inherit a senior-heavy group with postseason experience for the 2020 season.
“We’ve got a chance to compete in the region, and I think if those seniors stick together and fight for each other, I think we’ll have our opportunities,” Myers said.
Myers said he’s found a good situation at East Jackson and believes the entire athletic department is striving toward common goals.
“It’s a good place to be and there’s some really good people out there, and I think the administration and the coaching staff that’s in place now as far as some of the other coaches, I hope we’re moving in the right direction … We’re really trying to build a community. I think it’s more than just me. It’s other coaches in other programs as well.”
Myers added, “If we can get that, we’ll find our success. If we can’t, we’ll still find some success. You’ve just got to put your nose down and go to work.”
New Eagle baseball coach wants to build program, community involvement
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry