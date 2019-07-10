Commerce BOE sets $16.8 million budget

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, July 10. 2019
Comments (0)
The Commerce Board of Education unanimously approved a $16.8 million budget for fiscal year 2020, which started July 1, Monday night.

The budget proposes to use $380,582 from reserve funds.

The board held two public meetings on the budget and no one attended either of them, superintendent Joy Tolbert said.

See the full story in the July 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.