The railroad crossing at Highway 98 and Ila Road in Commerce will be closed July 25, starting at 7 a.m.
The crossing will be re-paved by a contractor for Georgia DOT.
The closing is for paving only and is expected to last for only a few hours. Traffic will not be able to cross the railroad during the paving.
Signs for Detours will be placed on Highway 441, Highway 98 and South Elm Street.
Rail crossing to close Wednesday in Commerce
