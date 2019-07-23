Rail crossing to close Wednesday in Commerce

The railroad crossing at Highway 98 and Ila Road in Commerce will be closed July 25, starting at 7 a.m.

The crossing will be re-paved by a contractor for Georgia DOT.

The closing is for paving only and is expected to last for only a few hours. Traffic will not be able to cross the railroad during the paving.

Signs for Detours will be placed on Highway 441, Highway 98 and South Elm Street.
