The SK Innovation project between Steve Reynolds Blvd. and Interstate 85 will require a grading permit through the state and new landscaping, John Scott, economic development director told the Industrial Development Authority July 19.
Grading is on-going at the more than 100-acre site and construction of the building has started.
See the full story in the July 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
SK building has started
