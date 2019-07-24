Bouchard property re-zoned for industrial use

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, July 24. 2019
Comments (0)
The Commerce Planning Commission approved two re-zonings and one request for annexation July 22 in a short meeting.

A third item was tabled when no one attended the meeting to speak about it. It was on Homer Rd. and was for a variance.

Approved were re-zonings of nearly 140 acres, owned by James Bouchard, and about 26.6 acres on Mt. Olive Rd. that is an RV campground and is proposed to be a KOA campground.

See the full story in the July 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.