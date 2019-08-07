Planning for new industry, traffic improvements and for new housing were subjects on the Commerce work session agenda Monday, Aug. 5, night.
The council will consider other planning Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10, when it meets in a “mini retreat.” The council will meet from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug.9, at the Commerce Planning and Utilities, just off Homer Rd. The council plans a Saturday of work also, starting at 8 a.m. The Saturday session includes the Commerce Planning Commission.
See the full story in the Aug. 7 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Planning remains focus of Commerce council
