FOOTBALL: Eagles treating scrimmage week like ‘game week’

For all intents and purposes, the wait for football is over for East Jackson.
The Eagles will put on the pads and line up Friday, Aug. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Social Circle in a scrimmage game in advance of their Aug. 23 season opener.
“It’s game week,” first-year Eagle coach Cameron Pettus said. “We told our guys starting Monday they’re coming in, and it’s game week. We’ll have normal game-week preparations ready for them.”
This will be the second time Pettus will see his team in live action against another opponent. The Eagles scrimmaged Apalachee back in May to close spring football.
While Friday’s scrimmage score won’t matter so much, the Eagles and their coaching staff stand to gain insight on the strengths and weaknesses of this year’s group based on the preseason game.
“Same thing as (the) spring (game), you want to see us compete, you want to see what our weaknesses are, what our strengths are and what we need to do, so that’s exactly what we use it for,” Pettus said. “Like I tell our guys all the time, it’s a tool. It is an atmosphere, but it doesn’t count in the record book, so we’re going to use it as such.”
The Eagles will face a Social Circle team that operates out of the spread offensively and shows multiple looks defensively. The Red Skins are coming off a 4-6 season.
“They like to sling it around, and they’re pretty multiple on defense, so we’re kind of preparing for everything,” Pettus said.
The concern, however, isn’t as much about identifying what Social Circle will do given that this is a scrimmage game.
“So, we’re getting our guys prepped for a lot of different looks, and it’s a good chance for us honestly to identify what we need to get corrected so we’re ready for Game 1,” Pettus said.
Nonetheless, the Eagles and their new coach will have the excitement of a Friday night game experience this week as they continue to prep for the Aug. 23 season-opener at Lumpkin County.
“These guys get to learn what it’s like on game day,” Pettus said, “and it’s good for us logistically because we’ve got to make sure we’ve got everything set for our ways as far as what our coaches have to do on the sideline — pregame, postgame, all that stuff.”
