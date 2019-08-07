East Jackson volleyball preview

•Coach: Kortney Kurtz
•2018 record: 14-25
•Returning starters: Allison Lounder (setter), Angel Sheriff (outside), Camille Duncan (libero), Cloe Martin (DS), Maurissa Thomas (middle), Mya Howard (outside), Sammy Jones (right side)
•Other key contributors: Abby Pennington (middle), Alannah Padilla (DS), Nya Rivera (middle), Zoe Daniels (middle/RS), Kayla Silvers (DS)
•Strengths: Versatility is one of the strengths head coach Kortney Kurtz sees ahead of the 2019 season.
"Our goal was to create athletes who can play multiple positions when we face diversity in the future," Kurtz said. "Through summer training, many hitters have learned all positions and many passers have learned all backrow positions. We will continue to work on this, but we constantly want to be versatile and be able to change up what we are doing at any moment to keep the game in our favor."
•Weaknesses: The team's emotion during points is one weakness Kurtz hopes to shed as the season progresses.
"We have the skills necessary to be a great team, but sometimes we let our emotions get the best of us," Kurtz said. "When we lose a point or two, we feel as though it's the end of the game, even if we are ahead. We have to learn that volleyball is a game of mistakes and mistakes must be made for there to be a winner. We just have to keep the mistakes at a minimum for it to go in our favor. To add, we have to react in a stable manner to great plays and to mistakes in order to keep the game moving in our favor."
•Area outlook/season outlook/team goals: The area championship is one of the goals for the Lady Eagles along with making it to the Elite Eight in the Class AAA state tournament, which would be the furthest in program history.
"We have a solid team this year with a plethora of experience under us as coaches as well as experience playing with each other," Kurtz said. "I feel other teams in the region lost important key players, but we have kept ours ... We want to go further than we ever have this year. With that being said, we did training in all positions, went to college camps, etc. We have stepped out of our comfort zone in order to reach such goals."
Kurtz also wants the team to have "fun" in the process.
East Jackson volleyball preview
