Defense dominates as Eagles rout Social Circle 43-7 in scrimmage

SOCIAL CIRCLE — While it won’t go down as an official win, that matters little to East Jackson right now.
After winning two games in the last two years, the Eagles forced seven turnovers and six different East Jackson players found the end zone in a 43-7 dismantling of Social Circle in a scrimmage Friday.
“It means the world because I haven’t seen our team play like this in forever,” said senior offensive-defensive lineman Jarett Pursley, “and just knowing that this is possible just means the world. We’re just ready to get after it now.”
Under new coach Cameron Pettus, the Eagles racked up six turnovers in the first half, three of which led to East Jackson touchdowns, as the Eagles raced out to a 20-0 halftime lead. East Jackson’s defense struck again early in the second half with a safety to push the lead out to 22-0.
“I liked the energy they played with tonight,” Pettus said of the defense. “They were fast and they were confident. I just loved everything they were doing tonight out there.”
The scrimmage turned into a rout later in the third quarter thanks to another big play by the defense. With East Jackson ahead 29-0, freshman cornerback Marques Greene stepped in front of a pass and raced 75 yards for a pick six to increase the lead to 36-0.
The varsity portion of the preseason game ended after the third quarter with the Eagles shutting out Social Circle.
“It was great,” Pursley said. “I can’t remember the last time us as a program has had a shutout like that. Coach Pettus is bringing the mentality of being physical, and we really showed that tonight, and I’m really proud of it.”
East Jackson used the fourth quarter for its subs, and the Redskins’ only score came with a pick six with 7:58 left in the scrimmage.
The Eagles set the tone early by cashing in on Social Circle’s mistakes with points.
East Jackson picked up a sack-fumble on Social Circle’s 24-yard line on the Redskins’ second offensive series of the game. Three plays later, quarterback Gregg Huggs hit Randy Smith for an 8-yard touchdown pass.
Social Circle answered with a drive inside the Eagle 10-yard line, but Kahlil Watkins picked off a pass in the end zone, the first of two interceptions for the sophomore cornerback. East Jackson running back Nino Brown made the Redskins pay, ripping off a 68-yard touchdown run three plays after the turnover to give the Eagles a 12-0 lead with 4:54 left in the first quarter.
Brown finished with 151 yards on 12 carries.
A fumble recovery from Jacob Cassidy deep in Redskins’ territory late in the second quarter set up a 15-yard touchdown run from Greg Huggs on an option keeper, increasing the lead to 20-0 with 1:09 before halftime.
Following the Eagles’ safety early in the second half, quarterback Hunter Hardwick, who took over for Huggs, connected with David Wolfe for a 3-yard scoring strike at the 6:52 mark in the third quarter to push the lead to 29-0.
Greene’s pick six stretched the lead out to 36-0.
Kemmani Horne provided East Jackson’s final score of the night, barreling in from 3-yards out with 3:59 left in the scrimmage. The touchdown was set up by a 36-yard reception from Luke Lindsey.
Pettus said there’s plenty to correct from the preseason game despite the lopsided score. The Eagles turned the ball over five times themselves.
“We’ve still got to do a lot to clean up obviously,” he said. “But there were flashes of some really good things tonight.”
But Pettus was happy his players were able to enjoy the scrimmage.
“It’s great because our coaches are like, ‘Oh, they’re going nuts on the sideline and they’re going nuts on the field after they score,’” Pettus said. “I said that’s OK. They’ve got to feel that enjoyment and they’ve got to love that. It was a great experience for these guys. I’m just so happy because they’ve worked their butts off.”
The coach said attention will quickly turn to the regular season, which begins Aug. 23 at Lumpkin County.
“We’re going to enjoy this tonight because tomorrow we’ve got to get ready to correct our mistakes because all the games won’t be like this, and I know they’re going to correct their mistakes, Social Circle (will), and they’ll be a lot better after scrimmaging us. So, it’s just one of those things.”
