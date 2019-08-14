East Jackson cross country preview

BOYS
•Top returning runners: Marco Flores, Andree Menchaca, Gabe Merk, Noah Watts, Kannon McCullough and Oscar Sanchez
•Top newcomer: Therron Walker
•Team strengths: East Jackson will benefit from a close pack of anywhere from three to seven runners, led by Marco Flores, whose career-best time is a 17:04. Flores is the team’s top returning runner from the state meet last year. Andree Menchaca, who has a career-best time of 17:10.55, also returns.
•Region outlook: The East Jackson boys lost their top runner from last year, Shane Shelafoe, but the Eagles hope to qualify for state again this year out of Region 8-AAA. East Jackson finished fourth in 8-AAA a year ago, and placed in the top 10 at state.
•Season outlook/team goals: In the program’s ninth year under Tomy Sitton, the Eagles hope the runners who managed times in the 19s last year will lower those times to the 18s. East Jackson aims to return to state, where it placed ninth a year ago in Class AAA.
GIRLS
•Top returning runners: Lissett Miranda, Pennon Shue and Lizzie Smith
•Top newcomers: Kaitlyn Weaver, Logan Horne, Karla Hernandez and Abby Richardson
•Team strengths: East Jackson hopes to have at least one runner manage a sub-21 time by the end of the year and two runners run in the 22-minute range. Coach Tomy Sitton hopes the remainder of his top seven will break 24 minutes by the season’s end. Lissett Miranda, with a personal-best time of 20:05, leads the returning runners.
•Region outlook: East Jackson hopes to challenge for a top three finish at the region meet.
•Season outlook/team goals: The East Jackson girls placed 13th in the state last year. The Eagles hope to return to state once again.
