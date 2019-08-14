VOLLEYBALL: East Jackson opens season at 2-2

Through three of the season-opening four matches in week one, the East Jackson Eagles' volleyball team had to play three sets.
The result was two wins. The team's last match of opening week resulted in a straight-sets loss.
The Eagles opened the 2019 campaign with a 2-2 record. East Jackson played Lake Oconee Academy on Tuesday. Results of the match weren't known before press time.
The Eagles play Fannin County on Thursday, Aug. 15 and will host a varsity-only tournament on Saturday, Aug. 18.
•North Oconee 2, East Jackson 0 (Aug. 8): East Jackson dropped the first set 25-17 and dropped the second set 25-18. North Oconee racked up more kills, aces, digs and assists in the win.
Zoe Daniels led the team with five kills. Allison Lounder racked up all four aces for the Eagles. She also had all 10 assists. Camille Duncan had 10 of the team's 22 digs.
•East Jackson 2, Prince Avenue 1 (Aug. 8): After dropping the first set 25-20, the Eagles rolled in sets two and three, 25-14 and 15-10 to pick up the win.
•Habersham Central 2, East Jackson 1 (Aug. 6): The Eagles opened the first set with a 25-18 win, but they were outscored 40-14 to drop the last two sets of the match.
Angel Sheriff had five kills to lead the team. The team combined for nine aces. Mya Howard led the team with six digs. Lounder had six of the team's nine assists.
•East Jackson 2, Oglethorpe Co. 1 (Aug. 6): After dropping the second set, the Eagles left no doubt in the third set about how well they could play. The Eagles won the first set 25-18 and won the third set 15-9. They dropped the second set 27-25.
Howard had nine of the team's 19 kills. Abby Pennington had five. The team had 42 digs (Duncan 15, Howard 10). Lounder was responsible for all 16 assists.
