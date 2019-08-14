Commerce Cross Country Preview

Boys
•Top returning runners: Brandon Martin (Jr.), Demarco Hernandez (Sr.) and JJ Morris (Jr.)
Martin is the defending area champion and finished as state runner-up in Class A Public.
The team is excited to have Dominic Ricci (Jr.) return after missing a year, head coach Mark Hale said. Kade Morgan, Logan Cassidy and Josh Zelaya are running well as sophomores with one year of experience.
•Top newcomers: Yahir Navarro (Jr.), Andrew Pascucelli (So.) and Peyton McClure (So.)
•Team strengths: Top of the team, according to Hale.
"I have a lot of confidence in our top few runners, but we lost a lot of depth last year," Hale said. "We lost six senior boys from last year that were all solid runners. We are trying to build some depth right now. I feel confident that we will be competitive in the area, but we just don't know what the other teams have this year. In cross country, things can change dramatically from year to year. We will know better where we stack up in a month or so."
•Season outlook/team goals:"Our goal is always to chase championships," Hale said. "Last year, we came close."
Commerce finished second in area and state to Georgia Military College.
"Our goal is to win," Hale said.
Girls
•Top returning runners: Keila Osorio (Sr.), Yami Vazquez (Sr.) and Natalie Pascucelli (Sr.)
Osorio is the top returner, Hale said.
"(Osorio) has been on the team four years and knows the ropes," Hale said. "She is definitely our leader and the other girls rely on her for guidance."
The team will be without Anastasia Sheffield due to injury.
•Top newcomers: Hannah English (Jr.), Ansley Tootle (Jr.), Angel Hart (Jr.), Jeovana Lopez (So.), Karis Allen (So.), Rachel English (Fr.), Ermay Vazquez (Fr.) and Paden Bell (Fr.)
"We are just waiting to see who out of that group is most ready to run as a varsity runner," Hale said.
•Team strengths: Increase in numbers.
¶"We have more girls out this year, than in the past, but most have never run cross country and are struggling with acclimating to the heat and the mileage," Hale said.
•Season outlook/team goals: Compete for a spot at the state meet.
"That is our challenge and our goal, to try to be in the top four at area," Hale said.
Commerce Cross Country Preview
