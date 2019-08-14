The Jefferson volleyball team won five of its first seven matches last week to open the season.
The week included victories over Flowery Branch, which went 23-11 last year, and Archer, a 31-19 team from a year ago.
“It was a very busy week and into the weekend,” coach Brittani Lawrence said. “Overall, I am proud of the team. They earned multiple points and witnessed the impact — physical and mental — mistakes can cause. They're learning how to read an opponent and how to play smart against a specific team. On top of that, our blocking game has improved tremendously.”
The Dragons opened the season Wednesday, Aug. 7, with wins over Flowery Branch (25-15, 25-21) and North Oconee (26-24, 23-25, 15-10). They followed with a Friday, Aug. 9, win over West Hall (25-10, 25-20, 25-20) before playing four matches Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Queen of the Courts tournament in Winder. Jefferson beat Chestatee (22-25, 25-19, 15-12) and Archer (25-11, 25-18) and lost to Brookwood (25-16, 25-21) and Tallulah Falls (25-18, 25-14).
Jefferson returns to action Thursday, Aug. 15 for matches against Mountain View and George Walton Academy at Mountain View. The Dragons will then play South Gwinnett and Cherokee Bluff, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Cherokee Bluff. Home matches against Discovery and Lanier Christian Academy will follow Tuesday, Aug. 20.
VOLLEYBALL: Dragons go 5-2 during opening week
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry