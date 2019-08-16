Football: Tigers get past Franklin Co. in scrimmage game

The Commerce Tigers came out on the winning end of the team's scrimmage game on Friday night.
The Tigers, who open the season at West Hall next Friday, defeated Franklin County 21-14.
Tied at 14-14 after the third quarter, it was the Tigers' JV squad that pushed them over the top for the win. With 1:10 left to play in the game, Colton Hill pounded his way into the end zone for the game-winning score.
The Tigers' starting offensive unit had only two possessions in the game, but made the most of both possessions. The first possession lasted nine plays and ended with a Tyelon Brock 15-yard touchdown run to answer Franklin County's opening-drive touchdown.
The second possession lasted 10 plays to open the third quarter. Sam Roach plunged his way across the goal line for a 4-yard score, which put Commerce ahead 14-7.
Franklin County answered to tie the Commerce varsity on a play-action pass for a 13-yard score to end the third quarter.
