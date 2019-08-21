Commerce to have bundle of contested races this year

Wednesday, August 21. 2019
Three seats on the Commerce Board of Education are being contested this year and one council seat looks to be contested.

Those were the contested races in Commerce noted early this week as qualifying opened for the county's municipal elections. The elections will be held Nov. 5.

Knox Smith has qualified to run against incumbent Bill Davis for the District 3 BOE seat; Kyle Moore (a previous BOE member from District 2) is challenging incumbent chairman Rodney Gary for the District 4 BOE seat; and Roshuanda Merritt is challenging incumbent Paul Sergent for the District 5 BOE seat.

In the District 2 BOE seat, Mary Pittman, incumbent, is running to fill the unexpired term of Kyle Moore.

In Commerce City Council elections,Ward 4 may see a contested race.

Sam Cotton has qualified to run for the Ward 4 post currently held by Bobby Redmon. Redmon had not qualified by the end of the day Tuesday (Aug. 20) but said he plans to qualify for re-election on Aug. 21.

Other in Commerce who had qualified so far are:

Clark Hill III, incumbent, mayor.

Mark Fitzpatrick, incumbent, council Ward 3 seat.

Johnny Eubanks, incumbent, council Ward 5 seat.


MAYSVILLE

In Maysville, incumbent Mayor Richard Presley was the only person to qualify so far.

Also up for election in Maysville this year are the Ward 2 and Ward 4 council seats. Ward 2 is currently held by Junior Hardy and Ward 4 by Scott Harper.
