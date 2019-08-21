The City of Commerce likely will increase its millage rate in September.
City manager James Wascher told the council Aug. 19 the “rollback” rate for fiscal year 2020 will be 3.886 mills, up from the current 3.817 mills.
Wascher said he remembered one other time the city’s rollback rate had been higher than the current millage rate.
The same situation exists with the Commerce School System where the "rollback" rate is actually higher than the current rate.
Wascher said values for commercial and industrial properties were lower than the past year, triggering the higher rollback figure.
The council will consider the city’s millage rate at its Sept. 16 regular meeting. The council also will have a work session Tuesday, Sept. 3, a change from the regular meeting time because of the Labor Day holiday.
Commerce likely to hike town millage rate.
