SOFTBALL: Tigers' winning streak snapped at Banks Co.

The Commerce Tigers started the 2019 season with three-straight wins.
When the team visited Banks County on Aug. 16, both teams were undefeated. When the game ended, only Banks County was still without a blemish in the win column.
The Tigers suffered their first loss 8-3.
Eighteen batters struck out during the loss. The Tigers managed only two hits in the game: Maggie Mullis and Grace Hobbs.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first, the Tigers rallied in the fourth inning. Grace Hobbs belted a fly ball that plated all three Tiger runs. The Tigers led 3-1.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Leopards rebounded, scoring two runs to tie the game at 3-3. Then, in the fifth, the Leopards took the lead for good on an RBI groundout. The Leopards added four more runs in the sixth.
On the mound, Carson Hobbs and Rachel Morgan recorded three strikeouts. The Tigers' defense committed four errors.
