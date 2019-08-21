After upending Jackson County to end a three-game skid, the East Jackson softball team welcomed defending Class 3A state champion Franklin County on Aug. 15.
Franklin County showed why it is still a force to be reckoned with in Class 3A softball. Franklin County upended East Jackson 12-2 in five innings.
East Jackson jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning. From there, it was all Franklin County. The Lions scored one run in the second, to cut into the deficit, and three in the third to get the lead.
In the fourth inning, the Lions added two more runs and the fifth inning saw six more runs get put up on the board. The Lions totaled nine hits to East Jackson's five.
East Jackson's defense committed two errors. Hannah Williamson led the team at the plate with two hits. On the mound, Ashlyn Trimble recorded one strikeout.
SOFTBALL: Eagles fall to Franklin Co. in region play
