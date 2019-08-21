Commerce opens the season with tri-meet at Banks Co.

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSports
in Sports
Wednesday, August 21. 2019
The Commerce High School cross country teams began the season Aug. 15 with a tri-meet at Banks County High School.
The boys' team finished second of the three teams. Scoring the top-seven runners, Banks County bested Commerce by four points.
The girls' team finished third behind both Banks County and West Hall.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.