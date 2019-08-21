FOOTBALL: Commerce takes down Franklin Co. in tune-up game

The Commerce Tigers came out on the winning end of the team's scrimmage game ahead of the 2019 season.
The Tigers, who open the season at West Hall this Friday, defeated Franklin County 21-14.
"I thought we had a lot of guys out there playing hard," head coach Michael Brown said. "I didn't see too many effort issues, there were one or two, but for the most part, I thought all the kids played hard ... I thought Franklin County was extremely physical and well-coached, and they do a good job of just taking their time, being patient and 3-yarding you to death."
Brown said the team had seven new starters on defense during the scrimmage. Those players didn't start at the varsity level in 2018.
"It's not unusual for a young kid to get into a game situation the first time and kind of go haywire for a while, and that happened a little bit," Brown said.
Tied at 14-14 after the third quarter, it was the Tigers' JV squad that pushed them over the top for the win. With 1:10 left to play in the game, Colton Hill pounded his way into the end zone for the game-winning score.
The Tigers' starting offensive unit had only two possessions in the game, but made the most of both possessions. The first possession lasted nine plays and ended with a Tyelon Brock 15-yard touchdown run to answer Franklin County's opening-drive touchdown.
The second possession lasted 10 plays to open the third quarter. Sam Roach plunged his way across the goal line for a 4-yard score, which put Commerce ahead 14-7.
Franklin County answered to tie the Commerce varsity on a play-action pass for a 13-yard score to end the third quarter.
"We had some opportunities to get some stops on third down and had a couple of fourth-down opportunities that we didn't make," Brown said. "We've got to make those plays in a game situation.
"It was a great learning opportunity for us. Again, as the game wore on, you could see the kids settle down and play a little better with technique."
