Action to annex 50 acres into the City of Commerce for a subdivision was postponed by the Commerce Planning Commission Aug. 26, but not before some debate about the controversial project.
Liberty Hill Road is requesting to annex the property located on the Commerce-Jefferson road into the city to build a 150-house subdivision of homes between 1,800-2,400 square feet. The property is currently zoned R-1 in the county and the annexation request would place it in R-1 in the city if it is approved.
See the full story in the Aug. 28 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce postpones action on subdivision
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)